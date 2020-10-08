TENNIS
Kenin to face Swiatek in French Open final — American Sofia Kenin continued her impressive form in 2020 by advancing to her second Grand Slam final this year with a 6-4, 7-5 victory against Petra Kvitova on Thursday at the French Open. Kenin, who won the Australian Open at the start of February, will play Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s Roland Garros final after the teenager won 6-2, 6-1 against qualifier Nadia Podoroska. Swiatek has never won a tour-level title and is currently ranked 54th in the world, meaning she is the lowest-ranked player to contest a final at Roland Garros. Swiatek has not dropped a set throughout her run.
GOLF
Lincicome, Tan top 1st-round leaderboard at Women’s PGA Championship — Brittany Lincicome and Kelly Tan each shot 3-under 67 on Thursday in windy conditions at challenging Aronimink to share the lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Lincicome was sensational after missing the cut by one shot this past weekend at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. She is trying to win for the first since having a baby last July. Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Gabby Lopez, Carlota Ciganda, Linnea Strom and Cydney Clanton were a stroke back. Lopez and Ciganda tested positive this year for COVID-19, but have rebounded and were in great shape . One group was unable to finish the round because of darkness.
DeChambeau has early 1-shot lead at Shriners — Bryson DeChambeau put on another power display Thursday and it worked just as well as when he won the U.S. Open. In his first start since winning at Winged Foot last month, DeChambeau fired a 9-under 62 for a one-shot lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. It matched his career low. Patrick Cantlay, a winner and twice the runner-up in his last three appearances in Las Vegas, made a birdie putt on the 18th for a 63. Harold Varner III, Scott Harrington, Nate Lashley and Austin Cook also were at 63. Six players were at 64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.