BASKETBALL
Oregon alumni team eliminated from TBT — After advancing to the second round of The Basketball Tournament Sunday afternoon, the 4th-seeded Oregon basketball alumni team, Always Us, fell in the Round of 32 to the 5th-seeded Autism Army, 76-71, on Monday. The two teams were tied at 68 with 3:47 remaining heading into the commercial timeout. Always Us would soon take a three-point, 71-68, lead but then gave up eight unanswered to lose the game. Former Ducks forward Paul White led Always Us in scoring with 13 points. Joining him in double figures was Johnathan Loyd (12 points) and Dwayne Benjamin (11 points). Redmond's Maarty Leunen played seven minutes and did not score.
FOOTBALL
Packers' CEO 'hopeful' about sorting things out with Rodgers — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the three-time MVP, will play for them this season, but says he doesn’t know whether Rodgers will arrive for the start of training camp. Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him he does plan to play for the Packers this season. ESPN later reported that Rodgers and the Packers were close to an agreement that would include voiding the 2023 season from his contract. Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. The Packers hold their first training camp workout Wednesday. Murphy said there’s no scenario under which the Packers would trade Rodgers.
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12 — Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step Monday toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing an agreement that binds the league’s members through 2025. The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.” “However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs in the future,” the schools said. Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly. The “grant of rights” gives the conference control of the school’s media rights and runs concurrent with the Big 12′s television contracts with ESPN and Fox, which expire in 2025. “Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement.
TRACK AND FIELD
Loaded field expected for Bowerman Mile at Prefontaine Classic — A loaded field is expected for the Bowerman Mile, the marquee event at the Prefontaine Classic, next month at Hayward Field in Eugene. Reigning Olympic 1,500-meter gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz and reigning 1,500 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot headline a group of four confirmed participants who have run faster than 3 minutes, 50 seconds in the mile. Australia’s Jye Edwards and Norway’s Filip Ingebrigtsen also are in the field. This past weekend, Centrowitz clocked a personal-best of 3:49.26 in the mile, which gave him the No. 5 spot all-time among U.S. runners at that distance. The 46th edition of the Prefontaine Classic is set for Aug. 20-21. Tickets are available at GoDucks.com.
—Bulletin wire reports
