Harold Varner grabs lead at RBC Heritage — Harold Varner III shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead in the RBC Heritage on Saturday in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory. Varner had eight birdies in a bogey-free round to match Cameron Young’s opening score as the lowest at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, this week. Varner had an 11-under 202. Varner will need to be just as crisp Sunday. FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry of Ireland and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa were a shot back. Cantlay, the second-round leader, had a 70. Lowry shot 65, and van Rooyen had a 67. Former RBC Heritage champ Matt Kuchar (67), Hudson Swafford (66), Sepp Straka (67) and Aaron Wise (68) were 9 under.
SOCCER
Portland Timbers’ Diego Chara becomes MLS player with most fouls in scoreless draw vs. Houston — A career built on aggressive and pesky play in the midfield now has its crowning achievement: Diego Chara owns the record for most career fouls in Major League Soccer history. Chara clinched the record for the Portland Timbers against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, drawing a whistle in the 12th minute. The play gave the 36-year-old Chara 757 career fouls and counting, passing longtime Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman’s previous record of 756. The next closest active MLS player is Osvaldo Alonso with 504. By the 22nd minute of the match, Chara had committed two more fouls to up his career total to 759. The game ended in a 0-0 draw. The central defensive midfielder out of Cali, Colombia, is in his 12th season playing for the Timbers and has played in 339 games, including the playoffs. He’s scored 13 goals and notched 29 assists in that time, serving as a constant force in the back of the Timbers’ midfield.
MOTOR SPORTS
Cole Custer wins 1st career NASCAR Cup Series pole at Bristol — Cole Custer won the first pole of his career Saturday through a formula designed for qualifying via heat races at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Custer put his No. 41 Ford at the front for NASCAR’s rare Easter Sunday race . The starting lineup was set over four 15-lap heats that were determined by a random draw. Drivers accumulated points for both finishing and passing and Custer started ninth in his heat and then won it — good enough for his first pole in 84 career Cup starts. Christopher Bell qualified second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.