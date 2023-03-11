Bud Grant, stoic coach of Vikings teams, dies at 95
Stoic Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95.
The Vikings announced his death on Saturday. Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses. He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons.
His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.
Bears trade No. 1 draft pick to the Panthers
The No. 1 pick the Chicago Bears collected for finishing last season with a 3-14 record now belongs to the Carolina Panthers. In a headline-grabbing trade Friday, Poles sent the top selection in April’s draft to the Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-rounder in 2025 and receiver DJ Moore.
The Panthers, who are in need of a quarterback, have their top choice of prospects after jumping ahead of other quarterback-needy teams such as the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.
HOCKEY
Bruins are the fastest to 50 wins in NHL history
Garnet Hathaway broke a third-period tie to lead Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The Bruins earned their 50th win in their 64th game of the season, making them the fastest team to reach the milestone in NHL history.
The previous record of 66 was set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning.
