FOOTBALL
Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith at start of offseason program — The Seattle Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith on Tuesday as the team began its offseason program. Smith’s one-year deal became official on the first day players were back in the building for the offseason program. Smith started three games last season while Russell Wilson was recovering from finger surgery. It was the first time Smith had started more than one game in a season since 2014. Smith was 65 for 95 for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the four total games he appeared in. Seattle was 1-2 with Smith as the starter. He is expected to be in competition with Drew Lock and Jacob Eason for the starting job this offseason, although Seattle could add another quarterback before training camp, either in the draft or via a trade. The Seahawks also announced that eight restricted or exclusive rights free agents had re-signed: WR Penny Hart, G Phil Haynes, DT Bryan Mone, LB Tanner Muse, S Ryan Neal, CB John Reid, LB Jon Rhattigan and C Dakoda Shepley.
Deshaun Watson reports to Browns for first offseason program — Deshaun Watson walked through snow on the way to his first day of work with the Cleveland Browns. Baker Mayfield was nowhere in sight. Watson reported to Cleveland’s offseason program Tuesday to restart his career with the Browns, who mortgaged their short-term future by acquiring the controversial quarterback accused of sexual misconduct in a trade last month. With temperatures in the 30s and late-spring snow falling, the former Houston QB arrived at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio. The Browns posted a photo on Twitter of Watson before he entered the building. One of the reasons the three-time Pro Bowler and Georgia native, who played at Clemson in South Carolina, initially turned down the Browns in their pursuit before changing his mind was because of Northeast Ohio’s frigid, wintry weather. Watson lost the one game he played in Cleveland with the Texans as howling winds made it difficult to throw.
MOTOR SPORTS
All-female IndyCar team announces 3-race schedule, no 500 — Beth Paretta’s ultimate goal is to run a full-time IndyCar program. So she made a deal to run three races on this season’s schedule, and perhaps more, in lieu of the Indianapolis 500. Paretta made the announcement Tuesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the same venue she announced the formation of her all-female team and the same venue it became such a compelling story last May while working with series powerhouse Team Penske. Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro will again pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet but this time Paretta Autosport will be working with Ed Carpenter Racing on June 12 at Road America in Wisconsin, July 3 at Mid-Ohio and Aug. 7 on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee. It comes with a cost — bypassing a chance to become the 33rd entry for the series’ biggest race next month. But skipping the 500 could make Paretta’s team more competitive in the long run.
BASKETBALL
Kyrie Irving fined $50K for obscene gesture to Celtics fans — Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and directing profane language toward the crowd during Brooklyn’s Game 1 playoff loss to the Celtics. League operations president Byron Spruell announced the fines on Tuesday. Cameras captured Irving flipping his middle finger toward fans as he ran down the court after making a shot in the third quarter. Irving said after the game that his actions were in response to jeers from fans he said crossed the line. Irving spent two seasons in Boston before departing during free agency in 2019 to join the Nets. In Game 1 on Sunday, he was booed loudly every time he touched the ball but led Brooklyn with 39 points in the Nets’ last-second 115-114 loss. Fans have given him similar receptions in recent visits to Boston. The Celtics host Brooklyn in Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night.
