FOOTBALL
Ducks’ Thibodeaux a unanimous All-American — Oregon Ducks edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is a unanimous All-American. Thibodeaux was named a first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday, giving him a clean sweep of the five official teams. He joins LaMichael James (2010), Marcus Mariota (2014) and Penei Sewell (2019) as UO’s unanimous All-Americans. Thibodeaux is one of 10 players to earn unanimous All-America status and one of five defensive players. Oregon safety Verone McKinley III was named to the second team by the AFCA, matching his honor from the Football Writers Association of America.
Omicron variant at least partially responsible for NFL’s COVID-19 surge — The new coronavirus variant has been found among the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the NFL in what the league’s chief medical officer is calling a new phase of the pandemic. The league said the number of positive cases Monday and Tuesday ended up at 88, but with players coming and going on the list, about 100 is more accurate. Still, Commissioner Roger Goodell said there were no plans to cancel or postpone Cleveland’s home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The Browns have 18 players, including half their 22 starters, on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Las Vegas awarded Super Bowl LVIII — League owners approved Las Vegas as the site of the Super Bowl to cap the 2023 season, a first for the gambling mecca in the Nevada desert. The NFL’s biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year, all within five years of the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas. The 2024 Super Bowl was supposed to be in New Orleans, but a later date brought on by the new 17-game regular season created a conflict with that city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration.
BASKETBALL
Ainge hired by Jazz for front-office role — One potential candidate for the vacant Portland Trail Blazers general manager job has found a new home and different front office role. Danny Ainge, the longtime general manager of the Boston Celtics, has been hired by the Utah Jazz as an alternate governor and CEO, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ainge, who was raised in Oregon and played two years for Portland, was a trendy name in the Blazers’ GM search.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks, Beach settle sexual assault lawsuit — The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup title run. After representatives for the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for the first time, they announced that the session had resulted in a confidential settlement. .
SOCCER
Portland Timbers announce 2022 schedule — An opener against New England and summer rivalry games against the Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps highlight the Portland Timbers’ schedule for the 2022 MLS regular season, which was announced in full on Wednesday. The 2022 MLS season runs from Feb. 26 through Decision Day on Oct. 9. Portland’s schedule includes 13 games set for national television broadcasts. The complete TV and radio schedule will be announced later, the Timbers said.
