Gonzaga's Julian Strawther declares for NBA draft — Gonzaga forward Julian Strawther said Monday that he will enter the NBA draft and skip his junior year. The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points per game on 49.5% shooting last season, earning an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention selection. He shot 36.5% from 3-point range, and was third on the team with an average of 5.4 rebounds per game. Strawther tweeted the news but did not indicate whether he would hire an agent. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 for much of the past season but were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16. Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme had previously announced he would declare for the NBA draft, and Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren is likely to be a top five pick in the NBA draft.
USC basketball recruit wounded in North Las Vegas shooting — Two adults and two juveniles were injured when shots were fired following an argument at a house party, North Las Vegas police Sgt. Vince Booker said Monday. The Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing unnamed sources, identified the most seriously injured person as Aaliyah Gayles, an 18-year-old basketball star at Spring Valley High in Las Vegas who was a McDonald’s All-American. Gayles is originally from the Los Angeles area. She recommitted to USC after originally decommitting because of changes among the Trojans coaching staff. One female adult victim received “multiple gunshot wounds to her lower extremities” and was hospitalized in serious condition, Booker said in a statement. The other three victims were reported to be in stable condition, he said.
SOCCER
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died — Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on the social-media post. Ronaldo already had four children.
—Bulletin wire reports
