NBA executives discussing creation of professional association — NBA executives have been working over the past several months to form a professional association to collectively support executives, and are aiming to finalize it amid the investigation into the Portland Trail Blazers and specifically team president Neil Olshey, a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne detailed Thursday. The association would provide access to legal defense funds, lawyer referrals and public relations professionals, the report said. Dozens of executives told ESPN that the Blazers investigation has sparked fear that teams could make decisions to fire top basketball executives for any number of reasons, finding cause and avoiding to pay contracts.
FOOTBALL
Buccaneers’ Brown allegedly acquired fake vaccination card — A chef who told a newspaper that Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card also said the player owes him $10,000. The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that Steven Ruiz provided the newspaper with a screenshot of a July 2 text message exchange in which Brown’s girlfriend asked the former live-in chef if he could obtain vaccination cards for the player. Ruiz told the newspaper he was unable to find a vaccination card for Brown. The chef added that he later observed two vaccine cards on a dining room table that the receiver told him were purchased for the player and his girlfriend. NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said the league was aware of the report and had been in contact with the Bucs.
