GOLF
Kim grabs Women’s PGA Championship lead — Sei Young Kim birdied five of the final six holes as darkness fell Friday at Aronimink for a 5-under 65 and the second-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The 27-year-old South Korean closed with a 6-under 29 on the front nine. She dropped early strokes on Nos. 11 and 12 and made her lone first-nine birdie on the par-5 16th. “When we entered the front nine, the wind kind of slowed down and it was kind of easier to attack with my irons,” she said. Kim had a 4-under 136 total at rugged 6,437-yard Aronimink. She tied Karrie Webb (2001) and Sarah Kemp (2011) for the lowest nine-hole score in the Women’s PGA Championship. Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Danielle Kang (69), along with Anna Nordqvist (68) of Sweden and Carlota Ciganda (69) of Spain were a stroke back.
5 share lead at PGA Tour’s Shriners — Patrick Cantlay has played the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open so well that he wasn’t the least bit concerned when he was stuck in neutral Friday. Four straight birdies later, he was right up at the top again. Cantlay ran off four straight birdies at the midway point of his round and got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 ninth to cap off a 6-under 65 and be part of a five-way tie for the lead going into the weekend in Las Vegas. Martin Laird hit his second shot into 4 feet for eagle on his closing hole at the ninth for a 63. Peter Malnati, runner-up last week in Mississippi, made a 15-footer for eagle from the fringe on No. 9 to close out his 62. They joined Cantlay at 14-under 128, along with Brian Harman (63) and Austin Cook (65).
