Raiders lineman Richie Incognito, 39, announces retirement — Four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito has retired after a turbulent 15-year NFL career. Incognito announced the decision Friday at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Raiders. The 39-year-old played his final three seasons with the Raiders. He also had two stints with the Buffalo Bills and spent time with the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams. While an outstanding lineman, Incognito pushed the boundaries of fair play and was fined numerous times for what was considered inappropriate play. He also was suspended by the Dolphins for misconduct against a teammate and some opponents alleged he made racial slurs.
CYCLING
Mads Pedersen claims Stage 13 victory at Tour de France — Former world champion Mads Pedersen, of Denmark, attacked from the start, then delivered in style on the finish line to claim his first stage win at the Tour de France on Friday. After spending the day at the front, the one-day classic specialist attacked from a group of six riders with 12 kilometers left in the 13th stage and dropped three rivals on the road leading to Saint-Etienne. He perfectly timed his final move about 250 meters from the finish to leave his two remaining opponents in his wake with a powerful burst of speed. Fred Wright of Britain was second and Hugo Houle of Canada completed the stage podium. Pedersen was crowned world champion in 2019. He also won Gent-Wevelgem two years ago but had never tasted victory in a Grand Tour. It's a very successful Tour for Danish riders, who have posted three stage wins since the start of the race in Copenhagen in addition to the yellow jersey taken by Jonas Vingegaard this week. Vingegaard retained his lead over Tadej Pogacar.
— Bulletin wire reports
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.