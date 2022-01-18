Oregon men’s basketball vs. WSU postponed due to COVID — Just as Oregon’s season was heating up, it goes back on pause. Thursday’s Pac-12 men’s basketball game in Eugene against Washington State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program, it was announced Tuesday. It’s the fourth postponement of a game this season for the Ducks, including twice for a game against Colorado, which is scheduled to be played in Eugene on Jan. 25. Oregon’s postponement of a game against Oregon State earlier this month has been replayed. The game against the Cougars has not been rescheduled yet. The Ducks (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12) have won five straight and are coming off a historic weekend on the road when they beat then-No. 3 UCLA and then-No. 5 Southern California.
SPORTS AND VOTING RIGHTS
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights — University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and other prominent sports figures with ties to West Virginia have urged U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support sweeping legislation to protect the right to vote. Saban was joined by NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, a fellow West Virginia native, in a Jan. 13 letter penned to the Democratic senator ahead of the Senate’s debate of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. The Senate took up the bill Tuesday, and it appeared headed for defeat. The package before the Senate would make Election Day a national holiday and require access to early voting and mail-in ballots that became overwhelmingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. — The Seattle Seahawks have fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis, the team said Tuesday. The firings brought an end to what had been several seasons of continuity on the defensive side. The news was first reported by The Seattle Times. Norton spent four seasons as Seattle’s defensive coordinator, but the final two years were defined by a unit that struggled badly in the early part of the year and progressively got better. Those early struggles during the 2020 and 2021 seasons left the Seahawks well down in the league’s statistical rankings. Seattle never finished higher than 16th in total defense or 11th in scoring defense during Norton’s tenure. Seattle was 28th in total defense and 11th in scoring defense this season.
