BASEBALL

Mariners stop losing streak with 5-1 win over White Sox to close out road trip — Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and the Seattle Mariners stopped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on a windy Thursday when popups became adventures. Chicago scored in the fifth after Adam Engel’s two-out popup was blown from the middle of the infield into foul territory behind third base and dropped. Engel then reached second when his popup to the first-base side came back and kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh in front of the plate for an error. Jake Burger followed with a popup over the mound that drifted to the left side and fell for an RBI single, bouncing off the arms of shortstop J.P. Crawford, who tried for a basket catch with his back to the plate on the infield dirt. Logan Gilbert (1-0) allowed an unearned run and four hits in five innings, and four pitchers followed with an inning each of hitless relief. Andrés Muñoz struck out the side on 14 pitches in the sixth, reaching 102.8 and 102.5 mph, Seattle's fastest pitches since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

GOLF

Cameron Young has early lead at RBC Heritage — Cameron Young showed it doesn't always take years of practice to go low at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in his RBC Heritage debut. The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie had eight birdies in a bogey-free round, his first in the 60s in 11 rounds going back to a closing 65 at the Honda Classic more than six weeks ago. Young was two shots in front of Joaquin Niemann and three ahead of seven others, including reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry — who tied for third at the Masters last week — and Corey Conners, who was sixth at Augusta National. Mito Pereira, past RBC Heritage winner Graeme McDowell, Adam Svensson and Sepp Straka also shot 66.

— Bulletin wire reports

