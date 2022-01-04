FOOTBALL
Oregon QB Robby Ashford to transfer, according to report — Days after transfer quarterback Bo Nix arrived onto Oregon's campus, another one is set to depart. According to Yahoo Sports, Ducks quarterback Robby Ashford plans to enter the transfer portal. During his two seasons at Oregon, Ashford didn't played a snap. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hoover, Alabama quarterback signed with the Ducks as part of their 2020 recruiting class when Ashford was ranked the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Oregon over offers from Auburn, Colorado, Florida and Ole Miss. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination. A two-sport athlete, Ashford also batted .200 for the Ducks baseball team in 20 games last season.
Ducks hire Junior Adams as co-offensive coordinator, receivers coach — The Oregon Ducks have officially named their new receivers coach. The Ducks poached Junior Adams from rival Washington to join Dan Lanning’s new staff at UO. “Junior Adams is a great addition to this coaching staff,” Lanning said in a release. “He has a track record of developing NFL talent at the wide receiver position, and I am looking forward to seeing him develop some more playmakers here at Oregon. His experience as a play caller will be extremely beneficial to our staff as we work to install our offensive system here at Oregon." Adams spent the last three seasons as receivers coach at Washington. He was Western Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach for two seasons and also previously worked at Montana State (2004-06), Prosser High School in Washington (2007), Chattanooga (2008), Eastern Washington (2009-13), and Boise State (2014-16).
Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2; won't be RedWolves — Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be the Wolves or RedWolves. Commanders, Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were among the other finalists. “We are on the brink of starting a new chapter, but our history, our legacy cannot be lost along the way," team president Jason Wright said in an episode of the team-produced show “Making the Brand." "Now, more than ever, it’s important that we stay connected to our roots. We understand the importance of choosing a meaningful name: one that will anchor the team for the next 90 years and beyond.” Wright said the decision was made not to go with Wolves or RedWolves because of trademarks held by other organizations. Those possibilities were popular among Washington fans.
GOLF
ESPN+ to offer 4 streaming feeds in new PGA Tour deal — Kapalua is busier than ever to start the new year, a development that goes beyond the largest winners-only field in Hawaii or even fans returning to the Plantation Course. ESPN+ starts its nine-year digital rights deal with the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “PGA Tour Live on ESPN+” features live coverage on four simultaneous feeds from all four rounds, which adds more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming and a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours over 35 tournaments.
—Bulletin wire reports
