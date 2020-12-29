BASKETBALL
Blazers top Lakers on Monday night — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, and C.J. McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Gary Trent Jr. matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers’ second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center. LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who finished 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. The Lakers’ streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped.
Grizzlies’ Morant out 3-5 weeks with ankle sprain — NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle. The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night’s 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn. Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and rolled his ankle when he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow.
Arizona men’s program self-imposes postseason ban — The Arizona men’s basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. The school announced the one-year ban Tuesday. Arizona (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) won’t have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. The postseason ban includes the Pac-12 tournament.
FOOTBALL
Key Ducks players may be available for Fiesta Bowl — The status of two Oregon offensive starters for the Fiesta Bowl is still undermined, but Mario Cristobal is optimistic they’ll be able to play against Iowa State. Running back C.J. Verdell, who missed the first game of his career in the Pac-12 championship game earlier this month, and right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu are questionable to play on Saturday. Verdell has 65 carries for 285 yards and three touchdowns this season. His workload dropped off dramatically following a fumble against UCLA on Nov. 21, when he appeared to hurt his hand. Aumavae-Laulu has started at right tackle in all six games this season for the Ducks (4-2), but didn’t play in the second half of the Pac-12 Championship game against USC.
BASEBALL
Padres finalize deal to acquire former Rays ace Snell — The San Diego Padres finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner. The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt — all well regarded prospects. Snell gives the ascending Padres an established ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. San Diego is also working to finalize a deal for Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish, according to reports .
