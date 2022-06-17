BASEBALL

Oklahoma outlasts Texas A&M in CWS opener — Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma jumped on Texas A&M early in a 13-8 win in the College World Series opener Friday in Omaha, Nebraska. The Sooners scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning to lead 8-0 and then turned back the Aggies' comeback bids in the highest-scoring CWS game since 2008. The Sooners (43-22), making their first appearance in Omaha since 2010, will play Sunday against the winner of the Notre Dame-Texas game Friday night. Texas A&M (42-19) will play the loser of that game. Texas A&M has lost nine straight CWS games over five appearances since they beat Kansas in 1993. Aggies starter Nathan Dettmer lasted just 1⅔ innings for his second-shortest outing of the season. Six Texas A&M pitchers combined to walk 10, hit three batters and strike out 12. The Aggies got homers from Jordan Thompson and Austin Bost. The teams' four homers tied the Charles Schwab Field record.

GOLF

Kupcho extends lead to 2 shots in LPGA Meijer Classic — Jennifer Kupcho opened a two-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda on Friday in the LPGA Meijer Classic, shooting a 5-under 67 in windy conditions for her second straight bogey-free round. A stroke ahead entering the morning round after a career-best 63 on Thursday afternoon, Kupcho had a 14-under 130 total at wind-swept Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. “It’s really windy out here,” Kupcho said. “I don’t recall it being this windy the last couple years, so this is definitely interesting, definitely a challenge. ” Korda holed out from 82 yards for eagle on the par-5 14th in a bogey-free 65. She’s making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm.

— Bulletin wire reports

