Kurt Kitayama watches after hitting his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Honda Classic Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Kitayama had one of his best rounds ever as a PGA Tour professional, firing a 6-under 64 to take an early lead, though the round was suspended due to darkness.
Joaquin Niemann of Chile tosses his ball as he waits to hit on the second tee during the first round of the Honda Classic Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Niemann, who won the Genesis Invitational last week in Los Angeles, started off strong at the Honda Classic but faltered on the last seven holes to finish with an even-par 70.
Kurt Kitayama watches after hitting his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Honda Classic Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Kitayama had one of his best rounds ever as a PGA Tour professional, firing a 6-under 64 to take an early lead, though the round was suspended due to darkness.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Honda Classic Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Koepka finished in a large group at 2-under 68.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Joaquin Niemann of Chile tosses his ball as he waits to hit on the second tee during the first round of the Honda Classic Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Niemann, who won the Genesis Invitational last week in Los Angeles, started off strong at the Honda Classic but faltered on the last seven holes to finish with an even-par 70.
Kurt Kitayama leads Honda Classic after 1st round; play suspended due to darkness — Kurt Kitayama came into the Honda Classic with 25 previous appearances on the PGA Tour, most of them ending by missing the cut. He’s on track to do a bit better this week in the Honda Classic. Kitayama — ranked No. 289 in the world — was nearly flawless at PGA National on Thursday, shooting a 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk and Rory Sabbatini, though the first round was suspended due to darkness. It was Kitayama’s best score in 69 rounds on the PGA Tour, fueled by a career-best run of four consecutive birdies on his second nine. Berger was bogey-free, and missed an 8-foot birdie try on the par-5 18th to settle for 65. Peter Uihlein and Danny Willett were among the group at 67. Brooks Koepka was in a group at 68. And Joaquin Niemann, the Genesis winner last week at Riviera in Los Angeles, was 4 under through 12 before giving it all back and settling for an even-par 70.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.