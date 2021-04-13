BASKETBALL
Portland Trail Blazers officially sign forward T.J. Leaf to a two-way contract — The Portland Trail Blazers have officially signed free agent forward T.J. Leaf to a two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday. The Blazers’ plan to sign Leaf was revealed last week but he had to pass through the NBA’s health and safety protocols before he could officially sign a contract and join the team. Leaf entered the NBA in 2017 as the 18th-overall pick to Indiana. The former UCLA star played three seasons with the Pacers averaging 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 Leaf appeared in 139 games with the Pacers averaging 8.7 minutes per game. Leaf shot 49.1% from the field and 34.1% on threes. Last November Indiana traded Leaf and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Jalen Lecque. The Thunder released Leaf on Dec. 18.
WNBA to play 32-game schedule, has month break for Olympics — The WNBA will play a 32-game schedule that includes mini two-game series in the same city to reduce travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Tuesday. The season opens on Friday, May 14, with New York hosting Indiana — one of four games that night. Seattle will receive its rings for winning the WNBA title last season when the Storm host the Las Vegas Aces in a finals rematch the next day. The regular season will conclude on Sept. 19 and be followed by the traditional playoffs format. The league will take a break for the Tokyo Olympics from July 15 through Aug. 11.
BASEBALL
OSU's 4-game losing streak drops Beavers out of multiple college polls — The Oregon State Beavers’ April swoon has sent the college baseball juggernaut into a place it has not been since opening day: outside most of the national polls. The Beavers have dropped out of three of the six major national college baseball polls, a result of a four-game losing streak that included a three-game sweep against rival Oregon over the weekend. The Beavers, who have been ranked in the top 25 of most polls since March 1, are no longer ranked in the D1.baseball.com Top 25, the Collegiate Baseball Top 30 and the Perfect Game Top 25. They remain ranked in the three other major polls, landing at No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Baseball America Top 25, and No. 21 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30. The Beavers (21-10) are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season thanks to the rival Ducks, who swept the Pac-12 Conference series in Eugene, winning the first two games by a combined 9-2 score before escaping with a 5-4 victory in 11 innings in Sunday’s finale.
Oregon's Robert Ahlstrom, Gabe Matthews named Pac-12 pitcher, player of the week — Oregon’s Robert Ahlstrom and Gabe Matthews were each honored by the Pac-12 for their play in a series sweep against Oregon State. Ahlstrom was named Pac-12 pitcher of the week and Matthews was named Pac-12 player of the week in helping lead the Ducks to three wins over the Beavers last weekend. Matthews went 5 for 8 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in the OSU series and 7 for 11 with four RBIs and three runs scored on the week. Ahlstrom allowed one run on five hits and a walk and struck out nine in Friday’s series opening win. He stranded five OSU runners in scoring position over seven-plus innings of work.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Immediately eligible: NCAA on verge of transfer rule change — Whether it is the start of free agency in college sports or simply the fair thing to finally do for the athletes, the NCAA is about to make a monumental change to its transfer rules. The Division I Council meets Wednesday and Thursday, and the agenda includes voting on a proposal that would grant all college athletes the ability to transfer one time as undergraduates without having to then sit out a season of competition. All indications are the proposal will pass. When it does, athletes in football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and men's ice hockey will for the first time be immediately eligible to play after switching schools without asking for special permission. For decades, the penalty of giving up a year of eligibility helped deter athletes from transferring, at least in those high-profile sports. In all other NCAA sports, athletes were allowed to switch schools once before graduating and play immediately. The exception will soon be available to everyone — which is likely to mean more transfers than ever.
