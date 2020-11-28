FOOTBALL
Lions fire coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn — The Detroit Lions fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, who hired Patricia to replace Jim Caldwell. The moves were made Saturday, surprising no one. Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood were expected to explain the decisions and to look ahead at the franchise’s decades-long attempt to win when it matters in the NFL. Since Detroit won the 1957 NFL title, it has won only one playoff game — and that was way back on Jan. 5, 1992. This season, the Lions (4-7) lost consecutive games for the third time. The setbacks dropped Patricia to 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons and Quinn’s mark fell 12 games under .500 over five seasons.
Buffalo’s Patterson has record-tying day against Kent St. — Jaret Patterson ran for eight touchdowns to tie an FBS record and became the fourth major-college football player to have a 400-yard rushing game as Buffalo beat Kent State 70-41 on Saturday. Patterson matched the single-game rushing TD mark set by Illinois running back Howard Griffith on Sept. 22, 1990, against Southern Illinois. Kalen Ballage of Arizona State is the only other player to score eight touchdowns in a major college game, getting seven rushing and one receiving in 2016 against Texas Tech. Patterson, a junior, finished with 409 yards rushing, the second-best game in FBS history and 18 yards shy of Samaje Perine’s single-game record of 427 yards for Oklahoma against Kansas on Nov. 22, 2014. The only other 400-yard rushing games in major college football belong to Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (408 against Nebraska in 2014) and TCU’s LaDainian Tomlinson (406 against UTEP in 1999). Patterson is the first Division I player to rush for more than 300 yards in consecutive games since Texas star Ricky Williams did it in 1996.
BASKETBALL
NBA releases document detailing COVID-19 protocols — NBA players who test positive for the coronavirus this season may have to miss nearly two weeks in some instances before being allowed to return to the court, the league told its teams Saturday. That revelation was one of many in a 63,000-word document that explained some of the heath and safety protocols for the looming season. Preseason games begin Dec. 11 and regular-season contests start Dec. 22. The document still needs to be ratified by the league and the National Basketball Players Association, but it at least provides some sort of blueprint for the start of training camps . All players who will be part of training camp need to begin a testing program by Monday and teams can begin holding mandated group workouts starting Dec. 6, the league said. Individual workouts can begin Tuesday, if players have three consecutive negative tests. Players, coaches and other key staff are expected to be tested daily in most cases. The league urged teams to have plans ready to assist visiting team personnel or referees who happen to test positive away from their home cities.
