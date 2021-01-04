BASKETBALL
Da Silva's 31 points lead Stanford past Oregon State men — Oscar da Silva had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Jaiden Delaire added 19 points and nine boards and Stanford beat Oregon State 81-71 on Monday in a rescheduled men's basketball contest. Da Silva's three-point play capped a 12-2 run to open the second half for a 10-point lead. Oregon State twice led by two points midway through the half, but da Silva and Delaire combined to score every point during a 10-0 run for a 77-64 lead with 2:11 remaining. Da Silva was 11 of 16 from the field, getting his eighth career double-double. Freshman reserve Michael O’Connell set season highs with 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Stanford (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12). Jarod Lucas led Oregon State (5-4, 1-2) with 22 points and five 3-pointers. Gianni Hunt added a career-high 17 points and four makes from distance. Ethan Thompson was 3-of-12 shooting from the field for 10 points.
OSU women postpone games in Bay Area — Oregon State women’s basketball will continue to pause its program this week because of a COVID-19 outbreak, forcing the Beavers to postpone road games against No. 1 Stanford and California. Oregon State encountered a COVID-19 situation on Dec. 20 while in Pullman, the day after they lost to Washington State 61-55. The Beavers have now postponed five consecutive games, home games against UCLA and USC, and road games against Washington, California and Stanford. It is not known if the Beavers will make up some or all of the games. Oregon State (3-3, 1-2) is next scheduled to play at Arizona State on Jan. 15.
Court upholds life sentence for Iowa coach who abused teens — A federal appeals court upheld a life prison sentence Monday for an influential Iowa youth basketball coach who used his position to sexually exploit more than 400 boys over 20 years. A panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Gregory Stephen's argument that his 180-year sentence was excessive because he did not kill or physically injure his victims. Stephen, 45, worked with Iowa’s most promising youth players as a coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, which was sponsored by Adidas and competed nationally. Many of the teenagers he coached earned college scholarships, including to play at universities such as Iowa, Northern Iowa and Wisconsin. On at least 15 occasions between 1999 and 2018, prosecutors say Stephen molested boys, often as he shared a hotel bed with them during trips to tournaments and professional basketball games.
FOOTBALL
Ducks TE Kampmoyer, safety Pickett to enter NFL Draft — Oregon’s top tight end has wrapped up his college career. Hunter Kampmoyer confirmed to The Oregonian that the Fiesta Bowl was his last college game and he’s entering the NFL Draft. A redshirt-senior, Kampmoyer had a career-high 14 receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns while playing in five of seven games this season, with four starts. He had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and a four-yard catch in 2018. A converted defensive end, Kampmoyer had five tackles as a freshman in 2017. His departure leaves Oregon with six scholarship tight ends in 2021. Oregon’s starting boundary safety is also headed to the NFL. Nick Pickett, who just completed his senior season, declared he’ll enter the NFL Draft. Pickett had 34 tackles this season. He had 45 stops with an interception and six pass breakups in 2019.
Jaguars fire Marrone; owner Khan plans to be more involved — Shad Khan has hired coaches and general managers before. He relied on a search firm the first time. He enlisted help from a consultant the second. He listened to friends, family, colleagues and even competitors along the way. Now, after nine NFL seasons and little success on the field, the Jacksonville Jaguars owner is taking a more hands-on approach to fixing the franchise's most glaring problems. Khan is handling the search for his next coach and general manager mostly alone, with some help from Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “This time around, I think I have a much better sense myself,” Khan said Monday after firing coach Doug Marrone. “I’m the key decision maker.” Khan plans to have the team's next power duo report directly to him, a structure he expects will keep him in the loop on major personnel decisions.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.