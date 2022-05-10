Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little undergoes core muscle surgery — Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle injury Tuesday, the franchise announced. Little is expected to make a full recovery and the surgery will not impact his return from shoulder surgery on Feb. 1, the team said in a statement. Little averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 42 games last season, his third in the league. He was lost for the season in late January after suffering a left shoulder labral tear.
BOXING
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it has closed the case and decided against pursuing charges based on “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.” “These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case,” District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement. Police previously said that the victim had provided few details about the altercation and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Representatives for Tyson previously said the boxer was on a flight with “an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.