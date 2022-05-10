BKN Nassir Little Trail Blazers preseason 2021

Portland Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little shoots a 3-pointer during a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors last October.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

BASKETBALL

Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little undergoes core muscle surgery — Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle injury Tuesday, the franchise announced. Little is expected to make a full recovery and the surgery will not impact his return from shoulder surgery on Feb. 1, the team said in a statement. Little averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 42 games last season, his third in the league. He was lost for the season in late January after suffering a left shoulder labral tear.

BOXING

No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it has closed the case and decided against pursuing charges based on “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.” “These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case,” District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement. Police previously said that the victim had provided few details about the altercation and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Representatives for Tyson previously said the boxer was on a flight with “an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

—Bulletin wire reports

