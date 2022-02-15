SOFTBALL
Oregon softball moves into top 15 of polls following 5-0 start — Oregon softball moved into the top 15 of the polls following its 5-0 opening weekend of the season. The Ducks are No. 12 with 379 points in the NFCA poll and No. 13 with 327 points in the USA Softball poll after wins over Ole Miss, CSUN twice, UC San Diego and LMU. That’s up from No. 18 and No. 17, respectively, in the preseason polls. Oregon heads to Texas for four games this weekend starting Thursday at Texas State, with a three-game series at Baylor to follow beginning with a Friday doubleheader.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator — The Seattle Seahawks finalized their coaching staff on Tuesday with the promotion of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and the hiring of Karl Scott and Sean Desai to the defensive staff. Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as the defensive line coach for Seattle. He replaces Ken Norton Jr., who was fired after last season. Desai joins Seattle as the associate head coach/defense after spending last season as the defensive coordinator in Chicago. Scott will be Seattle’s defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Seattle also announced changes on the offensive side. Sanjay Lal will return as wide receivers coach and offensive passing game coordinator. Lal worked for Seattle in 2020 before spending last season with Jacksonville. Andy Dickerson will serve as the offensive line coach after Seattle let go of veteran coach Mike Solari. Dickerson was Seattle’s run game coordinator last season. That role will now be filled by running backs coach Chad Morton.
BASKETBALL
Top programs to play in 2 Thanksgiving tournaments in Portland — Gonzaga and Duke are among 24 men’s and women’s programs that will take part in a pair of tournaments in Portland honoring Nike cofounder Phil Knight Nov. 24-27. The Phil Knight Legacy tournament will include Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier on the men’s side, and Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn on the women’s. The Phil Knight Invitational tournament includes Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova on the men’s side and Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon on the women’s. Games will be held at the Moda Center, the adjacent Memorial Coliseum and the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
BASEBALL
At Skaggs trial, 4 MLB players testify they received drugs — Four major league players testified Tuesday they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death. Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J. Cron played for the Angels during the years federal prosecutors say Eric Kay obtained drugs for players. Kay faces drug distribution and conspiracy charges. After saying he was subpoenaed and would have used his Fifth Amendment right not to testify without immunity, Harvey acknowledged being a cocaine user before and during his season with the Angels in 2019. The former New York Mets star said he tried oxycodone provided by Skaggs during his season with the Angels and also provided drugs to Skaggs.
