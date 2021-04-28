BASEBALL
Beavers’ Mulholland named to watch list of top relief pitcher award — Oregon State Beavers closer Jake Mulholland has been named to watch list for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year award, it was announced Wednesday. The award honors the top relief pitcher in college baseball. Mulholland, who earlier this month became the Beavers’ all-time saves leader, has 39 in his career, including nine this season. Mulholland has allowed just two earned runs and 11 hits, while striking out 16, in 18 appearances so far this season. He boasts a 2-1 record with a 0.86 earned run average. Mulholland’s next save will move him into a tie for third place with Oregon’s Jimmie Sherfy on the Pac-12’s all-time list. The winner will be selected on June 19 in Omaha at the College World Series.
GOLF
OSU women earn NCAA regionals berth — Oregon State had its women’s golf season extended Wednesday when the Beavers earned a berth in the NCAA regionals May 10-12. OSU is headed for Louisiana, where the Beavers are one of 18 teams competing in the Baton Rouge Regional at Louisiana University Club. The NCAA unveiled its 72-team, four-regional field Wednesday. The low six teams and three individuals not playing for a qualifying team advance to the NCAA Tournament May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Oregon State’s lone national appearance came in 1998. .
FOOTBALL
Broncos acquire QB Bridgewater from Panthers — New Denver Broncos general manager George Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend’s draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. Paton might not be done, either. The Broncos own the ninth overall selection Thursday night and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively. Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago.
