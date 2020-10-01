FOOTBALL
Seahawks bit by the injury bug — The Seattle Seahawks’ injury report on Wednesday featured nearly an entire page filled with players. The Seahawks listed an eye-popping 25 players. The biggest name on the list was strong safety Jamal Adams, who did not practice Wednesday. Adams suffered a groin injury and did not return in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ win against the Dallas Cowboys. Adams’ availability for the Seahawks’ game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday is unknown. Defensive end Benson Mayowa (groin) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) were two other players who did not practice Wednesday. The news wasn’t all doom and gloom as the Seahawks saw three defensive backs — cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) and safeties Lano Hill (back) and Neiko Thorpe (groin) — back on the practice field on a limited basis after they did not play against the Cowboys.
Raiders backup QB Mariota returns to practice — Marcus Mariota was back on the field practicing with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. Mariota had missed the Raiders’ first three regular season games after he was placed on injured reserve with a chest injury just days before the team’s regular season opener. Players placed on injured reserve must sit out a minimum of three games. Mariota’s return opens a 21-day window for the team to activate him to the roster.
BASKETBALL
76ers hire Doc Rivers as coach — Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who unexpectedly parted ways with the Clippers earlier this week, has accepted a job to coach the Philadelphia 76ers, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. Rivers rapidly became a favorite of Philadelphia after unexpectedly entering the pool of candidates looking for work. He’ll be reunited with Tobias Harris while inheriting Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Philadelphia fired coach Brett Brown, who shepherded the team through “The Process” years but who was also unable to have postseason success. For Rivers, it’ll be the fourth team he’s coached since taking over the Orlando Magic in 1999. He’s not had a single season off since.
TENNIS
Ostapenko pulls upset; Djokovic rolls at French Open — Former champion Jelena Ostapenko made a big statement at the French Open by dismissing second-seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 in the second round on Thursday in Paris. Ostapenko missed two match points but composed herself on the third opportunity to wrap up the contest. Men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic continued his campaign for an 18th major title after he dismantled Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is comfortably through after he eased past Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Women’s fourth-seed and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin rallied to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan. And 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza, seeded 11th, advanced 6-3, 6-2 against Pliskova’s twin sister Kristyna to play American Danielle Collins next.
