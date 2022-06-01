stock basketball

Three key Warriors players ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of NBA Finals — Gary Payton II (elbow), Andre Iguodala (neck) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) are questionable for Thursday night’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. All three participated in a full contact practice Wednesday afternoon at Chase Center. Porter and Iguodala were seen doing work on court during the last 30 minutes of Warriors practice as Payton sat on the sidelines talking with Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and the team’s director of sports medicine and performance Dr. Rick Celebrini. Porter missed the last two games of the Western Conference finals series against the Mavericks with a foot injury suffered in the first half of Game 3. He was spotted after practice Tuesday getting in some additional shooting. And Iguodala hasn’t played since the first-round series against the Nuggets as he’s nursed a disc injury in his neck.

Ukraine beats Scotland 3-1 in World Cup qualifying playoff — Ukraine’s emotion-filled quest to qualify for the World Cup amid an ongoing war moved a step closer with a 3-1 win over Scotland in a pulsating playoff semifinal on Wednesday. Veteran captain Andriy Yarmolenko lifted his nation by scoring a deft lobbed goal in the 33rd minute and then helped set up Roman Yaremchuk’s header in the 49th. Ukraine dominated for much of a deserved win though had to resist a Scotland revival as risk-filled attacks brought a goal in the 79th by Callum McGregor, before Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk broke clear to score with the last kick of the game. Dovbyk led teammates toward the corner of the stadium to share the celebration with 3,000 Ukraine fans in the 51,000 crowd, applauding each other with hands raised high above their heads. Now Ukraine moves on to face Wales on Sunday with a place at the World Cup at stake. The winner in Cardiff will go to Qatar in November to play in a group against England, the United States and Iran.

