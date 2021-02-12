FOOTBALL
Texans, Watt agree to part ways — J.J. Watt didn’t just play for the Houston Texans, he was the Houston Texans. Now he’s gone. “I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said Friday in a video on social media. The star defensive end had one year remaining on a six-year, $100 million contract.
