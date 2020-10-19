FOOTBALL
Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire run away with 26-17 win over Bills — Patrick Mahomes didn’t mind taking a back seat to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs' running attack. With the Buffalo Bills working hard to limit deep throws by the strong-armed Mahomes, he gladly kept handing off the ball, and Kansas City beat Buffalo 26-17 on Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday. Led by Edwards-Helaire’s 161 yards rushing, the Chiefs finished with 245 — the most since Mahomes took over as starter in 2017. Kansas City’s 46 rushing attempts were also the most in eight years under coach Andy Reid, and that was with newly signed Le’Veon Bell waiting to make his debut after signing with the Chiefs last Thursday. Edwards-Helaire has already chatted with the veteran Bell and is excited to team up. “Another guy coming in, another piece to the puzzle. For me, we can only go up,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Anything I can do to pick his brain and gain knowledge from, I’m there for it.” Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards with two touchdowns, both to tight end Travis Kelce.
AP source: No talk of individual punishment for Titans — The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press. Those issues will be taken into consideration for any potential discipline of the Titans. But the person familiar with the review says there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel or any players, and there was no discussion of punishment, including forfeitures or draft picks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL, the NFL Players Association nor the Titans have commented on the review. The Titans had no comment Monday when asked if the team had received the review's findings.
MOTORSPORTS
Kyle Larson reinstated to compete in NASCAR in 2021 — NASCAR on Monday cleared Kyle Larson to return in 2021, ending his long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video racing game. Larson was suspended in April after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing. Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week. “The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future," Larson said. Larson has spent significant time with retired soccer star Tony Sanneh, whose foundation works on youth development and empowerment in the Minneapolis area.
SOCCER
MLS announces programs to combat racism, promote diversity — Major League Soccer announced a series of initiatives Monday to combat racism, advocate for social justice and increase diversity in the sport. MLS says the programs came after several months of discussions with key league stakeholders, including a recent meeting between the MLS board and the Black Players For Change, an independent organization of more than 170 MLS players coaches and staff aimed at confronting racial inequality. MLS Commissioner Don Garber will sit on a new diversity committee consisting of members of the MLS board of governors, representatives of Black Players For Change, club executives, coaches, former MLS players and members of Pitch Black, a resource group of Black employees from the MLS office. The committee will work with the league to develop a strategy toward diversity, inclusion, opportunity and social justice.
HOCKEY
Mike 'Doc' Emrick, beloved voice of hockey in US, retires — Thinking back over 50 years in hockey, Mike Emrick can't name one favorite memory or game, but one story sticks out. Minutes after watching T.J. Oshie score four shootout goals to help the U.S. beat Russia at the Sochi Olympics, the camera panned to dejected fans and Emrick echoed 1980 gold medal-winning coach Herb Brooks with his call: “They paid their rubles to see the home team win. But not this game. Not tonight.” Emrick called more than 3,700 games but is done adding game days to his calendar for the first time since 1970. The Hall of Fame broadcaster who made hockey sound like art as the voice of the NHL in the United States announced his retirement Monday to a chorus of tears and admiration from all corners of the sports world. The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his doctorate in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the U.S. Emrick, 74, called 22 Stanley Cup Finals and six Olympics since working his way up from the minors in the 1970s and did the most recent NHL playoffs remotely from his home in Michigan with his wife, Joyce, and dogs nearby.
—Bulletin wire reports
