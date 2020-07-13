BASKETBALL
Former OSU guard Pivec to begin pro career in Spain — Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State’s all-time leading rebounder in women’s basketball, will start her professional career in Spain. The 5-foot-10 guard signed with Campus Promete, a Spanish team in Logrono, a city in Northern Spain. Promete plays in a 14-team league considered to have the best competition in Spain. Pivec, who is bypassing the 2020 WNBA season even though she was a third-round draft pick by the Atlanta Dream, said by text that she plans to move to Logrono in late September if U.S. travel is permitted to Europe. Promete plays about a six-month schedule. Pivec said the other American on her new team is Caliya Robinson, a 6-3 forward who played college ball at Georgia. Pivec said she has been invited to Atlanta’s 2021 training camp. Pivec completed her four-year career at Oregon State in March. Aside from setting a school record with 1,030 career rebounds, Pivec is among Oregon State’s top 10 in scoring and assists.
Rockets' Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus — Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season. Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days. In Westbrook's case, that now seems most unlikely. “I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando," Westbrook wrote on his Instagram page. “I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."
WNBA season scheduled to tip off on July 25 — The WNBA season is scheduled to tip off July 25 with all games that weekend dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement. All 12 franchises will play the opening weekend and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence. Team uniforms will display Breonna Taylor’s name. Players will each have the option to continue to wear Taylor’s name on their jersey for subsequent games. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. No drugs were found. Her family and protesters around the country have called for swift action against the officers who shot Taylor. Additionally, throughout the season, players will wear warm-up shirts that display “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back.
RUNNING
The Chicago Marathon canceled — For the second time in its history, the Chicago Marathon has been canceled before runners cross the starting line. Organizers on Monday announced the 43rd running of the race, scheduled for Oct. 11, will not proceed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bank of America Chicago Marathon typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes to the city, with a record 45,786 finishers in 2019 from 50 states and more than 100 countries. Organizers estimate about 1.7 million spectators annually line the 26.2-mile course that starts and ends near Grant Park and travels as far north as Wrigleyville and as far south as Bridgeport.
FOOTBALL
Patriot League punts on fall football — The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, punting on football and other fall sports because of the pandemic while holding out hope games can be made up. The Patriot League said its 10 Division I schools will not compete in any fall sports, which include football, men's and women’s soccer, women's volleyball and field hockey. The council of presidents said the league will consider making up those seasons in the winter and spring if possible. The conference is mostly comprised of private schools located in the Northeast that offer limited athletic scholarships. Pennsylvania rivals Lehigh and Lafayette have played 155 times, more than any two opponents in college football history. Army and Navy are also Patriot League members, but not in football. The Patriot League competes in Division I’s second tier of college football (FCS) like the Ivy League, which announced a similar decision last week. Unlike the Ivy League, the Patriot League participates in the FCS playoffs.
