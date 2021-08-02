CORK Youth Trail Camp set for Aug. 23-27 — The Central Oregon Running Klub (CORK) Youth Trail Camp is scheduled for Aug. 23-27. The camp is deigned for middle school athletes looking to spend a week running Central Oregon trails and learning about all aspects of the sport of running. Cost is $280. The camp is led by Bend's Max King, a world-class distance runner. The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each. day. For more information, contact King at 541-420-1401 or visit centraloregonrunningklub.org/youth-1.
BASKETBALL
Trail Blazers announce additions to Billups’ coaching staff — The Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching staff is set after the team announced Monday the assistant coaches who will be working under new head coach Chauncey Billups. Scott Brooks, Roy Rogers, Steve Hetzel, Edniesha Curry and Milt Palacio will serve as assistant coaches, while Parker Hines will be the team’s video coordinator. Brooks was head coach of the Washington Wizards for the past five seasons and coached the Oklahoma City Thunder before that, from 2008-15. He has a career head coaching record of 521-414 (.557). Rogers has been an NBA assistant coach for 13 seasons and comes to the Blazers after spending the 2020-21 season alongside Billups on the L.A. Clippers staff. Hetzel has served as an assistant to Steve Clifford for the past seven seasons, in Orlando and Charlotte. A former Oregon Ducks player, Curry comes to the Blazers after serving as an assistant coach with the University of Maine men’s basketball team since 2018.
FOOTBALL
Top QB recruit to skip senior year of HS and join Ohio State — Quinn Ewers, considered the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, said he is skipping his senior year of high school in Texas and plans to enroll at Ohio State for the upcoming semester. In a Twitter post, Ewers explained he would soon be completing the course necessary to graduate from Southlake Carroll High School outside Dallas. The five-star recruit said his decision was influenced by Texas rules which prohibit high school athletes from earning money from endorsement and sponsorship deals. Last month, the NCAA lifted its long-time ban on athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses.
—Bulletin staff and wire reports
