Oregon women to face tough stretch as conference pairings announced — Oregon women’s basketball will face three teams that played in last season’s Final Four in a span of no more than 11 days during the 2021-22 season. The Ducks’ weekend pairings for the 18-game conference schedule were announced by the Pac-12 on Thursday, with UO facing the L.A. and Washington schools each once. Oregon opens Pac-12 play with Colorado and Utah in Eugene from Dec. 31-Jan. 2 before heading to Cal and national champion Stanford on Jan. 7-9. The gauntlet stretch continues when the Ducks host the Arizona schools Jan. 14-16 before UConn visits Eugene in nonconference play on Jan. 17.
Details emerge on Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s DUI arrest — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few’s breath smelled of alcohol and he had bloodshot eyes on the night he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, though he initially told a police officer he had not been drinking, according to newly released documents. Under further questioning by the officer, Few eventually said he had two beers that day, with his last beer coming about four hours before he was pulled over in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
