Boston Bruins President Cam Neely speaks to reporters during the team's end-of-season news conference June 18, 2019, in Boston. Neely, who also starred for the team as a player, played for the Portland Winterhawks before going to the NHL. The Winterhawks announced they will retire his number March 18, 2023.
The Portland Winterhawks will retire the jersey number of former star Cam Neely, the team announced on Friday.
Neely will have his No. 21 retired during a ceremony on March 18, when the Winterhawks host the Seattle Thunderbirds. Neely will become the first Winterhawks’ player to have his jersey number retired in franchise history.
Neely played two seasons in Portland, from 1982 to 1984. He scored 64 goals and added 82 assists for 146 points in 91 games. Neely scored 29 points in 19 combined playoff and Memorial Cup games. Neely posted a hat trick to lead the Winterhawks to an 8-3 win over Oshawa in the 1983 Memorial Cup championship game, powering the Winterhawks to their first Memorial Cup championship in team history. Portland was the first U.S.-based team to win the title.
Neely was a first-round pick (No. 9) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 1983 NHL Entry draft. He played for the Canucks for three seasons before he was traded to the Boston Bruins. He was named an NHL All-Star four times during his 13-year playing career.
— Bulletin wire report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.