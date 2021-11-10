HOCKEY

Anaheim Ducks GM Murray resigns — Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct. Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement Wednesday. The 66-year-old Murray has been with the organization since 2005 and has run the hockey operations since November 2008, the third-longest active tenure for a GM in the NHL. “I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior,” Murray said. “I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. ” Jeff Solomon, who joined the Ducks’ front office in May, will be Anaheim’s general manager while the club seeks a permanent replacement, owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in a statement. The search could last until the offseason next year.

FOOTBALL

USC-California game postponed over COVID-19 protocol — California’s game against Southern California scheduled for Saturday was postponed late Tuesday after a series of positive coronavirus tests in the Golden Bears program, the first major college football game to be rescheduled this season because of COVID-19. Cal played last week at Arizona without starting QB Chase Garbers and six other starters because of positive tests that knocked out 24 players and assistant coaches. The Bears lost 10-3 to Arizona. Cal announced Tuesday that a few additional players tested positive this week, leaving the team with not enough players at an unidentified position group, leading to the postponement. “It left us with an inability to compete safely,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said, leading to what he called the “difficult decision” to move the game.

— Bulletin wire reports

