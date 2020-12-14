BASKETBALL
Florida’s Johnson in critical condition after collapse — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was “following simple commands” Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, the school said. Officials added that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. Johnson was moved to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side. USA Today quoted Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief Saturday.
Top recruit enrolls at Oregon and will join Ducks — Franck Kepnang has arrived in Eugene. What happens now that he’s there is the intriguing part. The 6-foot-11, 247-pound center from Westtown School in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is listed as a four-star recruit and a top-30 player in the Class of 2021 by several recruiting sites. He said when he committed to the Oregon men’s basketball team in October that he was going to reclassify to the Class of 2020 to try and play this season. Now that the fall term has ended at the University of Oregon, Kepnang is able to join the team. “He just wants to get into practice right now and see how everything goes,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. Kepnang moved to the United States from Cameroon when he was 13 and not long after was making waves on the basketball court.
BASEBALL
Indians officially announce decision to change name — The Indians on Monday officially announced the team will change its franchise nickname. In a statement, the organization and owner Paul Dolan specifically said the team will be changing its name to a non-Native American based nickname. “Since July, we have conducted an extensive process to learn how our team name affected different constituencies and whether it aligned with our organizational values,” the organization said in the statement. “As a result of that process, we have decided to move forward with changing the current team name and determining a new, non-Native American based name for the franchise. ” That means similar names like “Tribe” won’t be considered after all, as the franchise completely steps away from any Native American themes for its nickname. The team is expected to continue to use the Indians name through the 2021 season before a new name can be chosen and implemented.
