Iga Swiatek tops Osaka in Miami, will be No. 1 — Iga Swiatek ended her journey to the women’s No. 1 ranking in fitting fashion. Swiatek continued her searing start to 2022 on Saturday, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches. Swiatek, who will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 in the women’s rankings officially when the points are updated Monday, also completed the so-called Sunshine Double — winning both Indian Wells and Miami. She’s the fourth woman to do so, joining Victoria Azarenka (2016), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996). Swiatek’s homeland is Poland, which has seen more than 2 million people enter from war-torn Ukraine in recent weeks. Swiatek took a moment during her trophy ceremony to acknowledge that those refugees are on her mind. “I want to say to Ukraine to stay strong,” Swiatek said. “Everything’s going to get better.”

Gibbs bumps Nemechek on last lap for Xfinity win at Richmond — Ty Gibbs admittedly intended to nudge John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a furious last-lap battle with a victory within his grasp at Richmond Raceway. He said he just didn’t mean to hit him so hard. “I was going to have to hit him. I definitely, if I could go back, I would have not have drove in as hard and hit him as hard to knock him way up the track,” the rising star said Saturday after his third Xfinity Series victory of the season. He won by just 0.116 seconds. Nemechek, who is not racing fulltime in the series and thus ineligible for the championship, was less than amused with the way the finish unfolded. “Him and I will settle it Monday. I don’t want to say too much and get myself in trouble,” Nemechek said after finishing second. Gibbs led 114 laps and has won seven times in 25 starts in the series. Sam Mayer, just 18, started 11th and finished third and won the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus. Gibbs, fourth-place finisher A.J. Allmendinger, and fifth-place Riley Herbst also will battle for the bonus.

