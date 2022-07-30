stock beavers

BASEBALL

Oregon State's 8-player draft class leaving for MLB — The final three Oregon State holdouts of the 2022 MLB Draft signed professional contracts ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, meaning all eight players of the deepest draft class in school history will be departing Corvallis. Wade Meckler, Gavin Logan and Jake Pfennigs signed with the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics, respectively, signaling the start of their professional careers. The Giants selected Meckler with the 30th pick of the eighth round, drafting one of the more inspirational and respected players in Corvallis. Meckler arrived at Oregon State as a barely-recruited walk-on and was cut twice from the roster before fighting his way into the everyday lineup and, eventually, working himself into a beloved star. A player teammates called the Beavers’ “heart and soul,” Meckler batted .347 with 23 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 32 RBIs last season, when he was an All-Pac-12 First team selection.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.