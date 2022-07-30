Oregon State's 8-player draft class leaving for MLB — The final three Oregon State holdouts of the 2022 MLB Draft signed professional contracts ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, meaning all eight players of the deepest draft class in school history will be departing Corvallis. Wade Meckler, Gavin Logan and Jake Pfennigs signed with the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics, respectively, signaling the start of their professional careers. The Giants selected Meckler with the 30th pick of the eighth round, drafting one of the more inspirational and respected players in Corvallis. Meckler arrived at Oregon State as a barely-recruited walk-on and was cut twice from the roster before fighting his way into the everyday lineup and, eventually, working himself into a beloved star. A player teammates called the Beavers’ “heart and soul,” Meckler batted .347 with 23 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 32 RBIs last season, when he was an All-Pac-12 First team selection.
Aaron Judge 2nd-fastest to 200 HRs — Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday. Judge, who became the first player in the majors this season to reach 40 homers Friday, fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats for a two-run drive in the second inning. It was one of his two hits, and he also walked twice. The 6-foot-7 slugger’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games. Judge has 42 homers this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire for the most before Aug. 1 in MLB history.
WNBA
Stewart helps Storm beat Mystics 82-77, clinch playoff berth — Breanna Stewart made four free throws in the final 12 seconds and finished with 18 points, Tina Charles scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Seattle used a big second-half run to beat the Washington Mystics 82-77 Saturday and clinch a berth in the WNBA playoffs. Seattle (19-11), which had lost three of its previous four games, took sole possession of fourth in the league standings — a game ahead of the fifth-place Mystics and 1 1/2 games behind No. 3 Connecticut with about two weeks before the postseason begins. The Storm have won the first two games of their three-game regular season series with Washington, which wraps up when the teams meet again Sunday.
—Bulletin wire reports
