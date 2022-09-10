Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, California. The star tight end has agreed to a contract extension with the Raiders on Saturday.
Ally Ewing plays a shot from the 13th fairway during the third round of the LPGA Tour Queen City Championship in Cincinnati on Saturday. Ewing carded six birdies and finished with a 5-under 67 and held a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi heading into Sunday's final round.
Maria Fassi lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of the LPGA Tour Queen City Championship in Cincinnati on Saturday. Fassi fired a 67 and was one shot behind leader Ally Ewing heading into Sunday's final round.
Ashley Landis/AP file
Aaron Doster/AP
Las Vegas Raiders, TE Darren Waller agree to contract extension — The Raiders and tight end Darren Waller agreed to terms on a contract extension on Saturday. Doing so means the club now has its key players under contract for the foreseeable future. Waller had two years remaining on a contract he signed in 2019, and it left him underpaid relative to his tight end peers across the NFL. In fact, the $7,575,001 annual average of his deal ranked 17th in the NFL. By adding three years to the contract, with a potential total value of $51 million in new money, Waller’s new average salary per year will be $17 million per season, an NFL high for a tight end. In his 47 games with the Raiders since 2018, Waller has 258 catches for 3,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also grown into a team leader and face of the franchise, not just for his play on the field but the inspiration he has become after overcoming drug and alcohol addiction that nearly derailed his career.
GOLF
Ally Ewing edges into lead at LPGA tourney in Cincinnati — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Queen City Championship. Ewing’s first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Kenwood Country Club. She had six birdies and was bogey-free until the final hole, playing even longer than its 446 yards because of the soggy conditions that allowed for preferred lies. She missed the green with a metal to the right, had very little green to work with and pitched about 18 feet by the hole. Ewing was at 16-under 200. Right behind was Fassi, the dynamic Mexican with the powerful swing who matched Ewing with a 67 and will play in the final group with her Sunday with a chance to win her first LPGA title.
MOTOR SPORTS
Noah Gragson wins rain-shortened Xfinity Series race in Kansas — Noah Gragson outran the weather and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race’s first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage. “We did our job,” Gragson said. “I know rain-shortened races get kind of overlooked, but we weren’t in contention and we put ourselves in contention when the time was right. I think that’s the most important thing. We were able to pull it out.” After some back-and-forth, NASCAR called the race official. Gragson won for the 10th time in the series, fifth time this season and second straight week after a dramatic victory at Darlington. Before Saturday, Kansas Speedway was the only track where he failed to record a top-10 finish.
