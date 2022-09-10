FOOTBALL

Las Vegas Raiders, TE Darren Waller agree to contract extension — The Raiders and tight end Darren Waller agreed to terms on a contract extension on Saturday. Doing so means the club now has its key players under contract for the foreseeable future. Waller had two years remaining on a contract he signed in 2019, and it left him underpaid relative to his tight end peers across the NFL. In fact, the $7,575,001 annual average of his deal ranked 17th in the NFL. By adding three years to the contract, with a potential total value of $51 million in new money, Waller’s new average salary per year will be $17 million per season, an NFL high for a tight end. In his 47 games with the Raiders since 2018, Waller has 258 catches for 3,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also grown into a team leader and face of the franchise, not just for his play on the field but the inspiration he has become after overcoming drug and alcohol addiction that nearly derailed his career.

— Bulletin wire reports

