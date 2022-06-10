Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow catches a pass during practice at the team's practice facility Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada. Renfrow agreed to a two-year, $32 million extension with the Raiders on Friday, June 10.
WR Renfrow agrees to 2-year extension with Raiders — The Las Vegas Raiders have locked up another key player with a new contract, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being a fifth-round pick in 2019 and he got a big pay raise based on his breakthrough 2021 season. Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs as he became quarterback Derek Carr’s most reliable target. The 103 catches were the third most in franchise history, trailing only Darren Waller’s 107 in 2020 and Hall of Famer Tim Brown’s 104 in 1997. Renfrow has 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 TDs in his three seasons in the NFL.
