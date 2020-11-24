TRACK AND FIELD
After 2-year hiatus, Prefontaine Classic will return to Hayward Field next August — The Prefontaine Classic, a cornerstone meet in track-crazy Eugene, has announced its return date after a two-year hiatus. The annual World Athletics Diamond League meet is scheduled to take place at Hayward Field on August 20-21, 2021, two weeks after the Summer Olympics in Tokyo wrap up. The Pre Classic had to move to Stanford, California, in 2019 due to the Hayward Field remodel. Last summer’s meet was canceled due to COVID-19. According to longtime meet director Tom Jordan, next summer’s meet will mark the first time the Pre Classic has been held after the conclusion of the Summer Games during an Olympic year.
BASEBALL
Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition improves — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition has improved while he remains hospitalized in Southern California. Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager has been taking online calls from former players and coaches at a hospital in Orange County. The team first announced he was hospitalized on Nov. 15. Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988. Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks’ Carson practices, likely a go for Monday night’s game against the Eagles — Seattle Seahawks’ starting running back Chris Carson could make his return when the Seahawks face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Seahawks’ coach Pete Carroll Carson indicated Carson practiced on Tuesday without limitations. Carroll also said center Ethan Pocic and cornerback Shaquill Griffin practiced on Tuesday as well. Carson, the team’s top running back, has missed the past four games with a sprained foot that he sustained during the Seahawks’ loss at Arizona in Week 7.
BASKETBALL
Heat, Adebayo agree on 5-year, $163 million extension — Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat agreed on a five-year extension that will be worth at least $163 million, the team and Adebayo’s agent Alex Saratsis said Tuesday. The contract has not been signed and won’t be until Adebayo completes a physical. Adebayo will make $5.1 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. From there, the extension will kick in with a starting salary of somewhere around $28.1 million for the 2021-22 season.
Lakers sign veteran center Marc Gasol — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed veteran center Marc Gasol. The NBA champions confirmed the latest step in their roster reconfiguration Tuesday by announcing the addition of the 35-year-old Gasol, who spent the last 11/2 seasons with the Toronto Raptors and won a championship ring in 2019. The Lakers traded JaVale McGee to Cleveland to make room under the salary cap to sign Gasol, who will be expected to provide his usual sturdy defense along with strong passing skills and 3-point shooting.
