SOCCER
McKennie voted U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year — Midfielder Weston McKennie has won the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award for the pandemic-abbreviated schedule. McKennie appeared in two of three U.S. games in 2020, earning man of the match at Wales last month. At 22, he is the fourth youngest to win the award behind Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and Peter Vermes.
GOLF
Ko grabs lead at CME Group Tour Championship — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship. Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in chilly and breezy conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim (69) and 2018 winner Lexi Thompson (71) in the season-ending event.
