BASKETBALL
The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season — It’s official: The NBA is coming back Dec. 22. The NBA’s board of governors unanimously approved Tuesday the financial terms and other parameters that were negotiated between the league and its players. Those talks were completed late Monday night, when the league and National Basketball Players Association announced they are in agreement on a revised collective bargaining agreement for this coming season — setting the stage for a frenzied few weeks before games resume. Teams will play a 72-game schedule, which will be revealed in the coming weeks. The league said a new system will be used to ensure that the split of basketball-related income continues.
Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn dies at age 86 — Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, has died. He was 86. A Holy Cross product who was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956, Heinsohn beat out teammate Russell for the NBA’s rookie of the year award that season and tallied 37 points with 23 rebounds in Game 7 of the NBA finals against the St. Louis Hawks. It was the franchise’s first title — and the first of eight in nine years for Heinsohn and Russell. Heinsohn was the team’s leading scorer in four of the championship seasons. Heinsohn retired in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds and remained with the team as a broadcaster. Celtics patriarch Auerbach tabbed him to be the coach in 1969, succeeding Russell.
BASEBALL
Tony La Russa charged with DUI a day before White Sox hired him as manager — Tony La Russa’s surprising return to manage the Chicago White Sox took another turn late Monday when ESPN, citing court records, reported the Hall of Famer was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona. The case was filed Oct. 28 — one day before the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring — according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website. A White Sox spokesman confirmed that the organization was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa. A “high-ranking” Sox official told USA Today that “La Russa is in no danger of losing his job, or receiving any discipline by the club.”
Kevin Cash, Don Mattingly win Manager of the Year awards — Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash won the AL Manager of the Year award on Tuesday night, and Miami’s Don Mattingly took home the NL honor. Long regarded as one of baseball’s bright young minds, Cash guided Tampa Bay to an AL-best 40-20 record during the pandemic-shortened season. But he was roundly criticized for pulling ace left-hander Blake Snell in the sixth inning of the decisive Game 6 in the World Series against the champion Dodgers. Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster.
CLIMBING
Colorado brewer dies after falling while rock climbing — An accomplished Colorado brewer has died after falling more than 500 feet while climbing some of the state’s most well-known mountains, authorities said. Jason Buehler, 43, of Niwot, died Friday after falling from a ridgeline while crossing from South Maroon Peak to North Maroon Peak near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. Two other climbers who witnessed the fall notified authorities and a helicopter team found his body, the office said. Buehler worked as head brewer for the Denver Beer Company. He was married and had three children. Buehler’s death was the 10th fatal climbing accident since 2000 on Maroon Bells, as the two peaks in the Elk Mountains are called, The Aspen Times reported.
