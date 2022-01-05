Oregon State women’s team postpones games over COVID-19 protocols within program — Oregon State’s upcoming women’s basketball trip to California has been postponed indefinitely as the Beavers cope with COVID-19 issues. OSU was scheduled to play Friday at California and Sunday at No. 2 Stanford. The Beavers have had their past five games scrubbed due to COVID-19 protocols, though this is the first time Oregon State’s program has been the cause. Oregon State (7-3) hasn’t played a game since Dec. 19. The Pac-12 Conference will attempt to reschedule the games, but it’s not known when or if they’ll be played. The Beavers are scheduled to return to action Thursday, Jan. 13, against No. 4 Arizona at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
Ducks-Beavers men’s game postponed — The first meeting of Oregon and Oregon State men’s basketball has been postponed. The Ducks were schedule to play the Beavers on Saturday, but the game in Corvallis has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within UO’s program. It’s the second game to be postponed this week for Oregon, which was set to host Colorado on Monday but that game was also postponed for the same reason. The Ducks are scheduled to play their next game at UCLA on Jan. 13.
TENNIS
Djokovic denied entry into Australia ahead of season-opening major — Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia and had his visa canceled after arriving in Melbourne late Wednesday to defend his title at the season-opening tennis major. The Australian Border Force issued a statement early Thursday local time saying Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and “his visa has been subsequently canceled.” The top-ranked Djokovic flew in after receiving a medical exemption from the strict vaccination requirements in place for the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time winner. Australian media reported that Djokovic’s team had applied for the wrong type of visa.
BASEBALL
Oregon State pitcher Hjerpe named preseason third-team All-American — Cooper Hjerpe, who is expected to be Oregon State’s No. 1 starting pitcher this season, was named a preseason third-team All-American by Perfect Game. The left-hander finished just 3-6 last season with a 4.21 ERA, but he ranked fourth in the Pac-12 Conference with 98 strikeouts and held opponents to a minuscule .223 batting average. The Beavers open the season Feb. 18 against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona.
