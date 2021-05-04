BASEBALL
Oregon games vs. Gonzaga canceled — The No. 17 Oregon baseball team's two games against Gonzaga scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday at PK Park have been canceled because of COVID-19 protocol developments within the Bulldogs program. The Ducks were also scheduled to play at Gonzaga on Monday of this week but that game was also called off because of COVID-19 protocol developments within the Bulldogs program. Oregon is scheduled to play Washington at home this weekend in Pac-12 Conference play beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Teen baseball player dies after collision at second base — A teenage baseball player has died nearly two weeks after he was knocked unconscious during a collision at second base. Cooper Gardner, a junior at Bath High School in Michigan, died Sunday at home, the Lansing State Journal reported. “I never would have thought it would lead to this,” said junior varsity coach Michael Collins. The school said on Facebook that Cooper suffered a brain injury on April 21 during a game between Bath and Portland St. Patrick. Cooper was trying to catch the ball and tag a runner at second base when he was struck in the head in a collision, Collins said. A GoFundMe page described it as a “freak accident.”
SOFTBALL
Oregon drops in polls, still in top 15 after series loss to ASU — Oregon softball dropped in the polls but remains in the top 15 after losing a pivotal series to Arizona State. The Ducks (31-13, 9-9 Pac-12) are No. 12 with 460 points in the NFCA coaches poll and No. 12 with 260 points in the USA Softball poll after taking two of four games against the Cardinals. That’s down from No. 8 with 559 points and No. 10 with 322 points last week, respectively. Oregon hosts No. 7/10 Arizona State (33-8, 11-5 Pac-12) starting Friday at 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
OSU cannot allow fans at Saturday’s spring football scrimmage — Fans will not be allowed to watch Oregon State’s spring scrimmage at Reser Stadium on Saturday after the Oregon Health Authority moved Benton County into the “extreme risk” category. In addition, fans will not be permitted to watch Oregon State’s three-game baseball series against USC in Goss Stadium or the Beavers’ four-game softball series against Arizona State at Kelly Field. Oregon State had hoped to give its fans a chance to watch football in Reser Stadium for the first time since the 2019 season. Fans were not permitted to watch any home games during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Oregon faced a similar situation last week when Lane County was placed into the extreme risk category. The Ducks’ spring game last Saturday went without fans.
