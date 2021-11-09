SOCCER
OSU men’s soccer ranked No. 1 for first time in school history — Oregon State men’s soccer continues to notch significant achievements this season, as the Beavers earned the school’s first No. 1 ranking in the national coaches’ poll. The Beavers, who clinched a tie for the Pac-12 title last week, are 12-2-2 with one game remaining in the regular season. Oregon State earned seven first place votes and 551 overall points to edge No. 2 Tulsa. Earlier this season, Oregon State knocked off No. 1 Washington 3-2 in Seattle. Those two schools play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lorenz Field in the regular season finale. If Oregon State wins or ties, it will claim the outright conference title. Washington must win to share the Pac-12 title with the Beavers. Oregon State has never won a Pac-12 title in men’s soccer. A win or tie likely assures Oregon State of a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. As a top four seed, OSU is assured of home field through the quarterfinal round.
FOOTBALL
Oregon QB Anthony Brown Jr. a semifinalist for O’Brien Award — Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. is a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award. Brown, who is completing 63.5% of his passes for 1,895 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 428 yards with seven scores, is among 20 players named as semifinalists for the award and the only Pac-12 QB to be selected. He joins Justin Herbert, Marcus Mariota, Dennis Dixon, Joey Harrington, and Bill Musgrave as Oregon QBs to be named semifinalists for the award. Mariota won it in 2014. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 23 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 9 during The College Football Awards on ESPN.
Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after discussing on the same outlet his reasons for avoiding a vaccine. Rodgers tested positive Wednesday, was unavailable to play in the Packers’ 13-7 loss Sunday at Kansas City and remains quarantined in his Green Bay home. “I shared an opinion that’s polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about.” When he was asked about his vaccination status in an Aug. 26 news conference, Rodgers replied by saying, “Yeah, I’m immunized.” Rodgers had said Friday he sought alternative treatments rather than the NFL-endorsed vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. He didn’t specify the ingredient.
