Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period April 9 in Detroit. On Friday, July 22, the Blue Jackets traded Bjorkstrand to the Seattle Kraken for draft picks.
Seattle Kraken trade for Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand — Some needed firepower was again added by the Kraken on Friday when the team acquired 28-goal-scoring Columbus Blue Jackets winger Oliver Bjorkstrand for a pair of 2023 draft picks. Bjorkstrand, 27, a 6-foot, 177-pound onetime Portland Winterhawks junior product, is coming off a season in which he scored career highs for goals and points (57). In return for the Denmark native, the Kraken sent the Blue Jackets a third- and fourth-round pick next summer. “We’re excited to welcome Oliver to our organization,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a release. “He’s coming off of a career year offensively playing top minutes in Columbus. His creativity and hockey sense will be good additions to our forward group.” The move comes nine days after the Kraken signed free agent Colorado Avalanche winger Andre Burakovsky to a five-year, $37.5 million deal and adds some badly needed offensive production. His goals and points totals were more than any other Kraken player had last season. Bjorkstrand’s breakout season was preceded by a 2020-21 campaign in which he also scored 18 goals in just 56 games. He has four years remaining on a five-year contract signed in January 2021 that averages $5.4 million annually. With the move, the Kraken now have just over $5 million in additional salary cap space remaining for next season.
— Bulletin wire reports
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.