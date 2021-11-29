Washington hires Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer as head coach — Washington has hired Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer to lead the Huskies, handing a program that has struggled offensively to a coach with a track record of productive and creative offenses. The 47-year-old DeBoer met with Washington officials in Fresno, California, on Monday and the deal was announced a few hours later. DeBoer has spent two season at Fresno State, going 12-6. The Bulldogs went 9-3 this season, including a victory against UCLA. They lead the Mountain West in yards per play (6.34) and yards per game (463.6) and are second in scoring (33.6 points per game). He previously worked under Jeff Tedford at Fresno State during the 2017 and 2018 seasons as offensive coordinator. He left to take the offensive coordinator job at Indiana for the 2019 season before returning to Fresno State in 2020 after Tedford stepped down for health reasons.
Oregon linebacker Sewell, cornerback Wright expected to play in Pac-12 title game — Oregon expects two of its top defenders and its best blocking tight end back for the Pac-12 Championship game. Middle linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Mykael Wright both left during the third quarter of Saturday’s 38-29 win over Oregon State with apparent arm/shoulder injuries and tight end DJ Johnson missed his third straight game due to an unspecified injury. They’re expected back for Friday’s game (5 p.m., ABC) against No. 14 Utah (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) at Allegiant Stadium while weak-side linebacker Keith Brown (leg muscle) is still day-to-day.
BASEBALL
Scherzer and Mets agree to $130M, 3-year contract — Max Scherzer has shattered baseball’s record for highest average salary, agreeing Monday to a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The $43.33 million average salary is 20% higher than the previous mark, the $36 million Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is averaging in his $324 million, nine-year contract with New York. Scherzer would have the right to opt out after the 2023 season to become a free agent once again. Scherzer also receives a full no-trade provision, requiring his approval for any deals. A three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, the 37-year-old right-hander was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA last season for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on July 30.
—Bulletin wire reports
