OSU sweeps doubleheader against Gonzaga, New Mexico to improve to 4-0 — The runs kept coming for the Oregon State baseball team on Sunday as the Beavers picked up a 9-5 win over Gonzaga and a 13-3 victory over New Mexico to sweep their doubleheader in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. In their first four games of the season, the Beavers (4-0) outscored the Lobos and Bulldogs by a combined 56-14. Sunday’s wins followed a 21-1 OSU shellacking of New Mexico on Friday and a 13-5 victory over Gonzaga on Saturday. Against Gonzaga (3-2) on Sunday, the Beavers fell behind 2-0 in the second inning, only to score three runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth. OSU held off the Bulldogs in the late innings. In the afternoon game, against the Lobos (0-4), Oregon State took an early 3-2 lead in the first inning and then poured it on late. The Beavers tacked on one run in the sixth, five in the seventh and four in the eighth. After T.J. Wheeler’s grand slam in the eighth, OSU won by the 10-run rule.
BASKETBALL
NCAA, New Orleans gearing up for a more normal Final Four — Expect the NCAA Men’s Final Four to have a more familiar look and feel to it this spring — and not just because it’ll be in New Orleans for a record sixth time. An anticipated capacity crowd of about 70,000 in the Superdome for the games themselves is just the beginning. Remember the free, open Friday practices and the college All-Star game? They’re on again for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 NCAA tournament. The Fan Fest? It’s slated to be back in the city’s sprawling convention center along the Mississippi River. The March Madness Music Festival will be held in a riverside park. And the National Association of Basketball Coaches convention, which traditionally takes place in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four, remains on track to take place as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
TENNIS
Djokovic wins his first match of 2022 in Dubai — Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to open the Dubai Championships on Monday. Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated. The United Arab Emirates allowed him entry, and Djokovic cashed in at a tournament he’s won five times.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.