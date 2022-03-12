BASKETBALL

Blazers' Simons to miss time with knee injury — Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons underwent an MRI Thursday that revealed mild patellar tendinopathy in his left knee, the team announced Friday. Simons, who missed Portland’s last two games prior to Saturday night with a quad contusion, will be reevaluated in one to two weeks, the Blazers said in a news release. Simons, who was starting place of the injured Damian Lillard, is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists on the season.

