Villanova coach Jay Wright expected to retire — According to multiple sources, Villanova coach Jay Wright is expected to retire after 21 seasons. Wright, 60, won two national championships with the Wildcats, in 2016 and 2018, and made four Final Four appearances, including this past season, where they fell to Kansas in the semifinal. He was named Naismith Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2016, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. Fordham’s Kyle Neptune, who spent 10 years under Wright as a video coordinator and assistant coach, is expected to be named his successor, according to reports.
FOOTBALL
Lanning excited by Ducks’ recent signings of Josh Conerly Jr., Kyler Kasper — Oregon added Josh Conerly Jr. and Kyler Kasper to its 2022 recruiting class last week, marking the two most significant signings thus far of Dan Lanning’s tenure. The five-star offensive lineman and four-star receiver, who is reclassifying from the class of 2023, are the No. 1 and 4 signees in Oregon’s class, respectively, based on their rating by 247Sports. Conerly, the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive lineman in this year’s class, addresses a position of need for the Ducks both in the short-term, as he becomes one of 14 scholarship offensive linemen, and long-term, with UO set to lose at least four players after the upcoming season. Kasper, who committed and signed on Sunday, similarly fills a need the Ducks have in 2022 and beyond. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver adds another target to a room that has 10 scholarship players.
BASEBALL
Mariners manager Scott Servais out due to COVID-19 — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta both tested positive for COVID-19 and were away from the team beginning with Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. First base coach Kristopher Negrón will serve as the acting manager. Negrón managed Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate last season before joining the major league staff this year. Seattle added Tacoma coach Zach Vincej, hitting coordinator C.J. Gillman and special assignment coordinator Dan Wilson to the bench as assistants for Wednesday’s game. Negrón said Servais was in good spirits and participated in morning meetings via video conference.
