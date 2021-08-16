FOOTBALL
Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert out due to knee injury — Oregon has lost a tight end due to injury. Third-year freshman Patrick Herbert, who missed the 2020 due to a knee injury, suffered another knee injury during Saturday night’s practice at Autzen Stadium and is out indefinitely. “It’s a good knee injury, so he’ll be down for a while,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “With DJ (Johnson) joining us again and the way that Cam (McCormick) is coming around, we feel good about the depth there, but certainly going to miss Patrick because he was playing great football for us." Herbert has played in just one game, against Nevada in 2019, in his career. He was UO’s No. 2 tight end this offseason and worked with the starting offense, including making a pair of eight-yard catches during the spring game.
Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC discuss alliance — The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are exploring ways to counter the Oklahoma-Texas expansion and curtail the Southeastern Conference's growing power in college football. The commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have discussed how creating an alliance between leagues that span the country could provide both financial benefits and policy making pull as the NCAA begins to hand off more responsibilities to conferences. The discussions were first reported by The Athletic. Two people with knowledge of the discussions confirmed them to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no one has been authorized by the conferences to speak publicly about the talks. The conversations were described as conceptual and exploratory.
BASKETBALL
Clippers trade Beverley, Rondo to Memphis for Eric Bledsoe — The Los Angeles Clippers have brought back guard Eric Bledsoe to the team where he started his NBA career. A trade with the Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles after being the 18th pick overall out of Kentucky in 2010 before going to Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans. Memphis only acquired Bledsoe in a trade July 26 with New Orleans that also brought the Grizzlies center Steven Adams in exchange for center Jonas Valanciunas along with a swap of multiple draft picks.
BASEBALL
Jake Arrieta catches on with Padres after release by Cubs — Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after getting released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. The Padres signed Arrieta to add depth to their injury-plagued rotation. Chris Paddack (left oblique strain) and Yu Darvish (back tightness) are on the 10-day injured list. San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said Arrieta was put on the team’s taxi squad after joining the team in Denver for the start of a three-game series. The Cubs released Arrieta on Thursday, a day after he allowed eight runs in four innings against Milwaukee and mocked a reporter for wearing a mask during his postgame interview.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.