FOOTBALL
Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Jermar Jefferson among 4 Beavers who will perform Thursday at pro day — Oregon State’s four NFL draft-eligible players will participate in the school’s pro day at 1 p.m. Thursday. OSU is playing host to representatives from 32 NFL teams as they watch running back Jermar Jefferson, outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Isaiah Dunn go through a series of agility, strength and speed drills. Oregon State is one of eight schools holding a pro day Thursday. Without a traditional NFL Combine this year, NFL teams are heavily relying on pro days throughout the country. Oregon’s pro day is on Friday. Oregon State’s pro day is not televised live, though there will be video of some drills shown at a later day on NFL Network and Pac-12 Network.
49ers sign WR Mohamed Sanu to 1-year deal — The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu for a second stint with the team. The Niners said Tuesday they reached a one-year deal with Sanu. Sanu played three games for San Francisco last season with one catch for nine yards. Sanu was originally drafted by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2012 draft. He spent four seasons with Cincinnati and then three-plus seasons with Atlanta before being traded to New England during the 2019 season. He played with San Francisco and Detroit in 2020. Sanu has experience in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system after having played for him on the Falcons in 2016.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
Raised fists, kneeling during anthem OK at U.S. Olympic trials — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will not sanction athletes for raising their fists or kneeling during the national anthem at Olympic trials, previewing a contentious policy it expects to stick to when many of those same athletes head to Tokyo this summer. The USOPC released a nine-page document Tuesday to offer guidance about the sort of “racial and social demonstrations” that will and won’t be allowed by the hundreds who will compete in coming months for spots on the U.S. team. The document comes three months after the federation, heeding calls from its athletes, determined it would not enforce longstanding rules that ban protests at the Olympics.
SPORTS BUSINESS
Dapper Labs, creators of NBA Top Shot, get $305M in funding — Canadian blockchain technology company Dapper Labs has secured $305 million in private funding — some of it from current and former NBA players, including Michael Jordan — to scale up its virtual NBA trading card site, the company said Tuesday. Vancouver, British Columbia-based Dapper says NBA Top Shot has rung up $500 million in sales and registered more than 800,000 accounts since its public beta testing phase began in October. The virtual cards come in the form of a floating digital cube that includes a video highlight of an NBA player and come with a non-fungible token, backed by blockchain technology, certifying its authenticity and scarcity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.