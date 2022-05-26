BASEBALL
UO eliminated from Pac-12 tourney in loss to Arizona State — The Oregon Ducks fell 4-2 to the Arizona State Sun Devils in an elimination game Thursday at the Pac-12 baseball tournament. After their ouster from the inaugural Pac-12 tournament, the Ducks now will wait until Monday to learn their draw in the NCAA baseball tournament. The fourth-seeded Ducks suffered an 8-6 loss to the Arizona Wildcats in their Pac-12 tournament opener on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Ducks (35-23) took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, off Gavin Grant’s RBI single and Tanner Smith’s sacrifice fly. But the No. 8 seed Sun Devils (26-31) regained the lead in the sixth on Kai Murphy’s two-run homer and then added a run in the eighth on Joe Lampe’s sac fly. Arizona State next will play at 3 p.m. Friday against the loser of Thursday’s later game between top-seeded Stanford and fifth-seeded Arizona. Late Wednesday night, No. 2 seed Oregon State rallied to overcome a 6-2 deficit and beat red-hot Washington 13-8 to advance in the winner's bracket, where they were scheduled to play sixth-seeded California in a game that ended after The Bulletin's press deadline Thursday night. Garret Forrester and Gavin Logan both doubled and homered for Oregon State, driving in seven total runs. Washington faced UCLA in an elimination game Thursday afternoon.
FOOTBALL
Ducks' home opener an evening game vs. Eastern Washington — The first home game of the Dan Lanning era will be at night and Oregon’s final nonconference game of the regular season will be a national broadcast on Fox. Oregon’s 2022 home opener against Eastern Washington on Sept. 10 will be at 5:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network and its game against BYU on Sept. 17 will be at 12:30 p.m. on Fox, the league announced Thursday. UO went 2-0 in games on Pac-12 Network and 2-0 in games on Fox last season. It will be the second midday national broadcast in three weeks for the Ducks, who open the season against Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta at 12:30 p.m. PT Sept. 3 on ABC.
Oregon State starts season with consecutive late kickoffs — Oregon State kicks off its 2022 football season with a 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 game against Boise State in Corvallis, as the Pac-12 announced kickoff times and television networks for the first three weeks of the season. Boise State at OSU is televised by ESPN. It marks the fourth consecutive year Oregon State’s home opener starts at 7:30 p.m. or later. The following week, the Beavers have another 7:30 p.m. kickoff for their Sept. 10 game at Fresno State, shown on CBS Sports Network, which is followed by a 5 p.m. kickoff Sept. 17 game against Montana State at Providence Park in Portland on the Pac-12 Network. Also assigned a kickoff time is Oregon State’s game at Washington. The Nov. 4 game in Seattle starts at 7:30 p.m., televised on ESPN2. Lastly, Oregon at Oregon State, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, moves to Saturday, Nov. 26. It had to be moved because of the Phil Knight basketball tournaments Nov. 24-27 in Portland. No basketball is scheduled for Saturday.
— Bulletin wire reports
